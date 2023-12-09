The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 10 of 26 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Forsberg has picked up two goals and nine assists on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:45 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 17:11 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:54 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.