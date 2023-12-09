How to Watch Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) battle the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Quakers allow to opponents.
- In games Kentucky shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Quakers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 152nd.
- The Wildcats record 91.8 points per game, 20.9 more points than the 70.9 the Quakers give up.
- When Kentucky scores more than 70.9 points, it is 6-2.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.
- The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.9).
- At home, Kentucky drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
