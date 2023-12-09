Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Laurel County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Laurel County, Kentucky? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Laurel County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Laurel High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sayre School at South Laurel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
