The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) hope to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Louisville vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.

Louisville is 2-1 when it scores more than 79.9 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Louisville averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (66) than away (64.4).

In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than on the road (81.1).

Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).

