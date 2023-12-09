The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) hope to end a five-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
  • The Cardinals are the 82nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
  • The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons give up to opponents.
  • Louisville is 2-1 when it scores more than 79.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Louisville averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (66) than away (64.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than on the road (81.1).
  • Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 New Mexico State W 90-84 KFC Yum! Center
11/29/2023 Bellarmine W 73-68 KFC Yum! Center
12/3/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State - KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.