Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 9?
Should you bet on Luke Schenn to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Schenn has zero points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
