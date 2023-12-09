Saturday's contest between the Murray State Racers (3-4) and the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Murray State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 72, Austin Peay 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-4.7)

Murray State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

Austin Peay has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Murray State, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Governors have a 2-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Racers have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (posting 77 points per game, 138th in college basketball, and giving up 73.4 per outing, 237th in college basketball) and have a +25 scoring differential.

Murray State is 195th in the country at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Murray State connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (184th in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make, shooting 34.3% from deep.

Murray State forces 10 turnovers per game (327th in college basketball) while committing 9.6 (39th in college basketball).

