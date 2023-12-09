Saturday's contest features the Murray State Racers (4-2) and the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) clashing at F&M Bank Arena (on December 9) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-72 victory for Murray State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Racers enter this matchup after a 93-73 win against Southern Indiana on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 76, Austin Peay 72

Other MVC Predictions

Murray State Schedule Analysis

The Racers' signature win this season came in an 88-75 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on November 28.

The Racers have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Murray State 2023-24 Best Wins

88-75 at home over UT Martin (No. 244) on November 28

108-78 at home over Bellarmine (No. 282) on November 21

93-73 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 321) on December 1

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Ava Learn: 13 PTS, 60 FG%

13 PTS, 60 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Haven Ford: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game (posting 94.7 points per game, second in college basketball, and allowing 80.5 per outing, 347th in college basketball) and have a +85 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.