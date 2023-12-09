Murray State vs. Austin Peay December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (3-3) meet the Murray State Racers (2-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Murray State Games
Murray State Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 18.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dez White: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Sai Witt: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Austin Peay Players to Watch
Murray State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay Rank
|Austin Peay AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|287th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|77.6
|142nd
|104th
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|227th
|185th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|35.6
|100th
|85th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|127th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.2
|197th
|325th
|10.3
|Assists
|13.4
|177th
|57th
|10
|Turnovers
|10.2
|65th
