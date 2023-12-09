How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will welcome in the Akron Zips (5-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Milwaukee vs UC Davis (5:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Western Illinois vs Green Bay (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Southeast Missouri State vs Purdue Fort Wayne (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse are shooting 46% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 44.4% the Zips' opponents have shot this season.
- Northern Kentucky is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Norse are the 326th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 210th.
- The Norse's 71.3 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.5 the Zips give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 5-2.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Kentucky scores 80.5 points per game. Away, it averages 64.
- At home, the Norse give up 66 points per game. Away, they concede 71.2.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Kentucky drains fewer treys on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.9%) than at home (35.4%) too.
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-59
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 71-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 62-59
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Akron
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/14/2023
|Cumberlands (KY)
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
