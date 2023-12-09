The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will welcome in the Akron Zips (5-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: Bally Sports
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse are shooting 46% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 44.4% the Zips' opponents have shot this season.
  • Northern Kentucky is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Norse are the 326th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 210th.
  • The Norse's 71.3 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.5 the Zips give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 5-2.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Kentucky scores 80.5 points per game. Away, it averages 64.
  • At home, the Norse give up 66 points per game. Away, they concede 71.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Kentucky drains fewer treys on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.9%) than at home (35.4%) too.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris W 77-59 Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ IUPUI W 71-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State L 62-59 Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Akron - Truist Arena
12/14/2023 Cumberlands (KY) - Truist Arena
12/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

