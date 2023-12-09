The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will welcome in the Akron Zips (5-3) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse are shooting 46% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 44.4% the Zips' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Kentucky is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Norse are the 326th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 210th.

The Norse's 71.3 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 65.5 the Zips give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 5-2.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Kentucky scores 80.5 points per game. Away, it averages 64.

At home, the Norse give up 66 points per game. Away, they concede 71.2.

Beyond the arc, Northern Kentucky drains fewer treys on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (25.9%) than at home (35.4%) too.

