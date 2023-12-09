Northern Kentucky vs. Akron December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Akron Zips (4-2) play the Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Truist Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marques Warrick: 16.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 5.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Akron Players to Watch
Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Stat Comparison
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Akron AVG
|Akron Rank
|225th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|77.5
|143rd
|246th
|74
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|107th
|325th
|28.8
|Rebounds
|31.8
|246th
|212th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|233rd
|310th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|10
|25th
|102nd
|14.7
|Assists
|14.3
|124th
|157th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|214th
