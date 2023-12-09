Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owen County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Owen County, Kentucky, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Owen County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owen County High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.