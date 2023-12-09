The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, December 9, with the Predators victorious in three consecutive games.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Predators Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 3.1 goals per game (81 in total), 18th in the league.

The Predators' 84 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 10th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 26 14 16 30 30 15 57.1% Ryan O'Reilly 26 12 10 22 11 27 54% Roman Josi 26 6 14 20 18 6 - Gustav Nyquist 26 3 15 18 17 5 44.4% Luke Evangelista 25 4 10 14 22 12 0%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 76 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 76 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.

