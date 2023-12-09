The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) will look to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Hilltoppers are shooting 44% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • In games Western Kentucky shoots better than 49.7% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Hilltoppers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 185th.
  • The Hilltoppers put up 80.9 points per game, only one fewer point than the 81.9 the Bulls give up.
  • Western Kentucky has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 81.9 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Kentucky scored 77.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers surrendered 69 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.8.
  • In home games, Western Kentucky averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than away from home (6.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UNC Asheville L 77-67 Place Bell Arena
11/29/2023 Campbellsville W 101-77 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/3/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 79-69 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/9/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
12/12/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/16/2023 Austin Peay - E. A. Diddle Arena

