Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly Women's ACC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ACC Power Rankings
1. NC State
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 30-0
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 80-67 vs Liberty
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: W 96-42 vs Lafayette
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Purdue
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Louisville
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: W 74-48 vs Morehead State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX
4. Duke
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 82-63 vs FGCU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: W 75-70 vs DePaul
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Baylor
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Syracuse
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: W 82-62 vs Ohio
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: W 85-40 vs Radford
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rutgers
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Florida State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: L 95-78 vs UCLA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drexel
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Virginia
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: W 78-51 vs Rider
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
10. North Carolina
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: L 76-64 vs UConn
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
11. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 94-70 vs Georgia State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
12. Clemson
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: W 80-64 vs Duke
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
13. Boston College
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 224th
- Last Game: W 101-37 vs Stonehill
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bryant
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
14. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: W 51-46 vs Norfolk State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgetown
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
15. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th
- Last Game: W 94-82 vs Lehigh
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.