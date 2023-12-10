Best Bets, Odds for the Bengals vs. Colts Game – Week 14
Check out best bets as the Indianapolis Colts (7-5) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
When is Bengals vs. Colts?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Bengals to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (3.8 to 2.5).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- The Bengals have a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- Cincinnati has a record of 3-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (50%).
- The Colts have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won twice.
- Indianapolis has a record of 2-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-2.5)
- The Bengals have registered a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-3-1.
- The Colts have compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Indianapolis is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- These two teams average 45.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 1.5 more than the total of 44.
- The Bengals and the Colts have seen their opponents average a combined 3.5 more points per game than the over/under of 44 set for this game.
- The Bengals have gone over in six of their 12 games with a set total (50%).
- Colts games have hit the over in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).
Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|88.6
|7
Gardner Minshew Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|207.6
|10
|4.7
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
