The Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to play in a Week 14 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Drew Sample score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Drew Sample score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Sample has 93 yards on 12 catches and two TDs. He has been targeted 15 times, and posts 10.3 yards receiving per game.

Sample has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Drew Sample Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Titans 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 1 4 0 Week 8 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 30 1 Week 10 Texans 3 2 12 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2 2 19 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 11 1 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 11 0

