How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels average 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.7).
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.
- Tennessee has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.
- The 76.7 points per game the Volunteers average are 14 more points than the Colonels give up (62.7).
- When Tennessee scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.
- Eastern Kentucky has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.
- This year the Volunteers are shooting 42% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels give up.
- The Colonels' 44.3 shooting percentage from the field is four higher than the Volunteers have given up.
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Alice Recanati: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Antwainette Walker: 24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)
- Brie Crittendon: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Campbellsville Harrodsburg
|W 100-25
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/4/2023
|Simmons (KY)
|W 94-38
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 85-55
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
|12/17/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.