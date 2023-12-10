Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens meet at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Filip Forsberg vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 19:13 on the ice per game.

In Forsberg's 27 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Forsberg has a point in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Forsberg has an assist in 13 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Forsberg hits the over on his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 2 30 Points 2 14 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

