At Paycor Stadium in Week 14, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will be lined up against the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Julian Blackmon. See below for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Bengals vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 147.4 12.3 6 30 10.71

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Julian Blackmon Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase's 1,063 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 124 times and has collected 86 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Cincinnati has 2,710 (225.8 per game), 17th in the NFL.

The Bengals put up 20.5 points per game, 21st in the league.

Cincinnati carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 37.1 times per game (fifth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bengals are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 55 total red-zone pass attempts (60.4% red-zone pass rate).

Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense

Julian Blackmon has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 78 tackles, five TFL, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis is 16th in the NFL with 2,665 passing yards allowed (222.1 per game) and 17th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

The Colts' scoring defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 296 points allowed (24.7 per game).

Indianapolis has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Colts have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Julian Blackmon Rec. Targets 124 38 Def. Targets Receptions 86 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.4 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1063 78 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 88.6 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 527 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

