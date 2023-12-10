The Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 62.9 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 57.7 the Cardinals allow.

When it scores more than 57.7 points, Kentucky is 4-1.

Louisville is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Cardinals record eight more points per game (79.6) than the Wildcats give up (71.6).

Louisville is 7-1 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Kentucky has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.

This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Nina Rickards: 8.8 PTS, 60.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 60.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

10.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Jayda Curry: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Schedule