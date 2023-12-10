Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 222.1 per game.

Boyd's 79 targets have resulted in 55 catches for 499 yards (41.6 per game) and two scores so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Boyd and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boyd vs. the Colts

Boyd vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

The Colts have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 222.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Colts have given up 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks fourth in the NFL.

Watch Bengals vs Colts on Fubo!

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Boyd with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Boyd Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this season, Boyd has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Boyd has received 17.8% of his team's 445 passing attempts this season (79 targets).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (100th in NFL play), averaging 499 yards on 79 passes thrown his way.

Boyd has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.0% of his team's 25 offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.