The Utah Utes (8-1) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Gamecocks have won eight games in a row.

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN
Utah vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks' 93.5 points per game are 37.9 more points than the 55.6 the Utes give up to opponents.
  • South Carolina is 8-0 when it scores more than 55.6 points.
  • Utah is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 93.5 points.
  • The Utes put up 96.2 points per game, 46.1 more points than the 50.1 the Gamecocks give up.
  • When Utah puts up more than 50.1 points, it is 8-1.
  • South Carolina is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 96.2 points.
  • This season the Utes are shooting 54.7% from the field, 26.5% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
  • The Gamecocks make 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.2% higher than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Utah Leaders

  • Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%
  • Raven Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
  • Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG%
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Chloe Kitts: 10 PTS, 48.3 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Carroll (MT) W 100-44 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/2/2023 BYU W 87-68 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/7/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) W 74-48 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/10/2023 South Carolina - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/16/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/21/2023 Weber State - Jon M. Huntsman Center

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Carolina W 65-58 Carmichael Arena
12/3/2023 @ Duke W 77-61 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/6/2023 Morgan State W 104-38 Colonial Life Arena
12/10/2023 Utah - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/16/2023 Presbyterian - Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center

