The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) battle the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64 the Hilltoppers allow.

Ball State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 64 points.

Western Kentucky's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.4 points.

The 66 points per game the Hilltoppers average are the same as the Cardinals allow.

When Western Kentucky scores more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.

Ball State has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 66 points.

The Hilltoppers are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 8.7% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (48%).

The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 5.1 higher than the Hilltoppers have given up.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37)

12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (17-for-37) Acacia Hayes: 15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

15.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

10.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Karris Allen: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

