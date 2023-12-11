Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 14 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Check out Hopkins' stats on this page.
Hopkins' season stats include 774 yards on 50 receptions (15.5 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus two carries for nine yards. He has been targeted 95 times.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Titans have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Trevon Wesco (FP/ankle): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|95
|50
|774
|157
|5
|15.5
Hopkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|6
|4
|63
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|11
|8
|140
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|5
|1
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|6
|4
|128
|3
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|11
|4
|60
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|9
|3
|27
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|5
|4
|59
|1
|Week 12
|Panthers
|5
|3
|49
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|12
|5
|75
|1
