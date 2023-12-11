Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenton County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Kenton County, Kentucky. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covington Latin School at St. Patrick School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Maysville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.