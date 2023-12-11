In the Week 14 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Kyle Philips get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Philips has put together a 166-yard season thus far (23.7 yards receiving per game), hauling in 13 balls on 19 targets.

Philips does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Kyle Philips Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 1 -3 0

