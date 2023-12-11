Entering this week's action, the Tennessee Titans (4-8) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Miami Dolphins (9-3) on Monday, December 11 at Hard Rock Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

The Titans' last game was a 31-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

In their last game, the Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 45-15.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Out Denico Autry DL Nir- rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Knee Out Teair Tart DT NIR - Personal Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Trevon Wesco TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Kendall CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice TK McLendon Jr. DE Toe Limited Participation In Practice Josh Whyle TE Knee Out

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Alec Ingold FB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Robert Jones OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Christian Wilkins DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knees Questionable Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Devon Achane RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Kendall Lamm OT Back Did Not Participate In Practice

Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans Season Insights

The Titans rank 27th with 292.1 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 17th with 337 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

With 17.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Titans rank 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 16th, giving up 21.3 points per contest.

The Titans rank 27th in the NFL with 183.2 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 22nd with 230.8 passing yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of rushing, Tennessee ranks 16th in the NFL on offense (108.9 rushing yards per game) and 14th defensively (106.2 rushing yards allowed per contest).

With 10 forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL) this season, the Titans rank 20th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.

Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-14)

Dolphins (-14) Moneyline: Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600)

Dolphins (-900), Titans (+600) Total: 46 points

