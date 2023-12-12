Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calloway County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Calloway County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calloway County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calloway County High School at Webster County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 AM CT on December 12
- Location: Dixon, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall County High School at Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Murray, KY
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.