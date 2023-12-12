Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Clark County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison County High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
