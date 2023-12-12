Filip Forsberg will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Forsberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 19:03 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 28 games this season, Forsberg has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Forsberg has a point in 19 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points nine times.

In 14 of 28 games this year, Forsberg has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Forsberg hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsberg has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 28 Games 2 31 Points 1 14 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

