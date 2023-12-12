Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walden School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 11
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Conference: District 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairdale High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seneca High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 27
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Xavier High School at Louisville Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Cross High School at Beth Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Highlands Latin School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moore Traditional High School at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iroquois High School at Bullitt Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spencer County High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
