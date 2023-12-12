Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Warren County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Heritage Christian Academy at Foundation Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowling Green High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
