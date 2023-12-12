Tuesday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (4-5) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 81-75 based on our computer prediction, with Wright State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 12.

The game has no line set.

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 81, Western Kentucky 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-5.9)

Wright State (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Wright State has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Western Kentucky is 3-1-0. The Raiders have hit the over in five games, while Hilltoppers games have gone over one time.

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers have a +81 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 81 points per game, 60th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.9 per contest to rank 230th in college basketball.

Western Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 42.1 rebounds per game, 23rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.2.

Western Kentucky knocks down 6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 28% from deep, and its opponents shoot 26.7%.

Western Kentucky has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13 per game (266th in college basketball) while forcing 15.4 (30th in college basketball).

