The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 47.9% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
  • Western Kentucky has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.9% from the field.
  • The Hilltoppers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 172nd.
  • The Hilltoppers put up an average of 81.0 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 78.8 the Raiders allow.
  • When it scores more than 78.8 points, Western Kentucky is 6-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Kentucky scored more points at home (77.1 per game) than away (67.8) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than away (72.8).
  • Western Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Campbellsville W 101-77 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/3/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 79-69 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/9/2023 @ Buffalo W 82-65 Alumni Arena
12/12/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/16/2023 Austin Peay - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/19/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.