How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- North Alabama vs Charleston Southern (7:00 PM ET | December 13)
- Appalachian State vs Queens (7:00 PM ET | December 13)
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have given up to their opponents (46.9%).
- Eastern Kentucky has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Colonels are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 147th.
- The Colonels put up an average of 91.4 points per game, 19 more points than the 72.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- Eastern Kentucky is 4-2 when it scores more than 72.4 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Kentucky put up more points at home (86.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 74.9.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky made fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 79-69
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 87-85
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 121-56
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
