Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) will meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Joe Charles: 12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kobe Julien: 18.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisiana Players to Watch
Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Rank
|Louisiana AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|46th
|82.9
|Points Scored
|91.2
|7th
|166th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|280th
|258th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|44.8
|1st
|132nd
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|16.2
|1st
|11th
|10.9
|3pt Made
|9.4
|45th
|65th
|15.9
|Assists
|20.0
|8th
|114th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.6
|155th
