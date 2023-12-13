Alperen Sengun and Desmond Bane are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies square off at Toyota Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 25.5-point over/under for Bane on Wednesday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 21.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 0.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Jackson has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -139)

The 19.5 points prop bet set for Sengun on Wednesday is 1.0 fewer point than his season scoring average (20.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 9.1 -- is 1.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.6 assists per game this season, 1.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 16.7 points Fred VanVleet scores per game are 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday (17.5).

His rebounding average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's prop bet.

He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

