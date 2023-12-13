The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) travel to face the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) after losing six road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

The Red Wolves are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cardinals sit at 109th.

The Cardinals score 74.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 79.8 the Red Wolves allow.

Louisville is 2-1 when scoring more than 79.8 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville posted 66.0 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (64.4).

The Cardinals ceded 71.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 81.1 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, Louisville performed worse when playing at home last year, draining 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage on the road.

Louisville Upcoming Schedule