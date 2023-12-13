The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) hope to break a six-game road losing streak at the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-3.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-3.5) 147.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Louisville has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Cardinals' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Arkansas State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Red Wolves games have hit the over three out of nine times this year.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Oddsmakers rate Louisville considerably higher (94th in the country) than the computer rankings do (194th).

Louisville's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

