The Louisville Cardinals (4-3) will meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Players to Watch

Tre White: 14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Skyy Clark: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike James: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK JJ Traynor: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State Players to Watch

White: 14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Clark: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Huntley-Hatfield: 6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK James: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Traynor: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 159th 76.4 Points Scored 75.4 185th 257th 74.6 Points Allowed 80.6 334th 50th 37.3 Rebounds 35.7 89th 32nd 12.0 Off. Rebounds 11.1 56th 327th 5.3 3pt Made 10.0 25th 323rd 10.4 Assists 15.3 78th 230th 12.7 Turnovers 13.7 295th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.