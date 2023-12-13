The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisville -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Louisville and its opponents have gone over 146.5 total points.

The average total in Louisville's contests this year is 149.2, 2.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

Louisville has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have entered four games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Louisville.

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 4 50% 74.6 149.2 74.7 154.5 145.1 Arkansas State 6 66.7% 74.6 149.2 79.8 154.5 157.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cardinals record 5.2 fewer points per game (74.6) than the Red Wolves allow (79.8).

When Louisville scores more than 79.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 3-5-0 1-3 5-3-0 Arkansas State 5-4-0 2-1 3-6-0

Louisville vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Arkansas State 4-13 Home Record 10-8 0-11 Away Record 2-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.