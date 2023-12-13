How to Watch the Marquette vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Bluejays, victors in five in a row.
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays score an average of 77 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 56.4 the Golden Eagles allow.
- Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
- Marquette's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.
- The 81 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 20.5 more points than the Bluejays give up (60.5).
- Marquette has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 60.5 points.
- Creighton is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 81 points.
- This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays concede.
- The Bluejays make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marquette Leaders
- Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)
- Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63.0 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)
Creighton Leaders
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Memphis
|W 88-59
|Al McGuire Center
|12/3/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 87-52
|Al McGuire Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois State
|W 64-62
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Al McGuire Center
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan State
|W 83-69
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/3/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 115-62
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Wyoming
|W 73-61
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/13/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
