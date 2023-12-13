The Murray State Racers (3-3) will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Murray State Players to Watch

Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Cameron Matthews: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Dashawn Davis: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Murray State vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank 213th 73.4 Points Scored 77.8 123rd 14th 60.3 Points Allowed 73 221st 20th 39.1 Rebounds 34.5 134th 118th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 169th 136th 7.9 3pt Made 6.8 238th 233rd 12.4 Assists 13 197th 230th 12.7 Turnovers 9.8 47th

