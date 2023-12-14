The Murray State Racers (5-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Little Rock Trojans (0-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at CFSB Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison

The Trojans' 44.1 points per game are 37.0 fewer points than the 81.1 the Racers give up.

The Racers record 30.4 more points per game (94.4) than the Trojans give up (64).

Murray State has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 64 points.

Little Rock has a 0-7 record when allowing fewer than 94.4 points.

The Racers shoot 45.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Trojans allow defensively.

The Trojans shoot 33.4% from the field, 13.8% lower than the Racers allow.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 17.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

17.3 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Ava Learn: 13.3 PTS, 59.4 FG%

13.3 PTS, 59.4 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Haven Ford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.5 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.6 PTS, 2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Murray State Schedule