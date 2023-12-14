The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Raiders and Chargers can be found in this article before they match up on Thursday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 3.5 34 -160 +135

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas' contests this year have an average total of 42.6, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have been moneyline favorites five times this year. They've finished 3-2.

Las Vegas has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers and their opponents have combined to score more than 34 points in nine of 13 games this season.

Los Angeles has a 46.8-point average over/under in their outings this season, 12.8 more points than this game's total.

The Chargers are 5-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Chargers have been the underdog in four games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has been at least a +135 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Raiders vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 15.5 28 19.9 9 42.6 8 13 Chargers 21.7 16 21.7 17 46.8 9 13

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Over its last three games, Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall.

Las Vegas has gone over the total once in its past three games.

In divisional contests, the Raiders are averaging 17 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 15.5 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are surrendering 23.7 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 19.9 points per game in all games.

The Raiders have been outscored by a total of 57 points this season (4.4 per game), while the Chargers have an even point differential.

Chargers

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 0-3 overall, in its last three games.

In their past three games, the Chargers have not gone over the total once.

In AFC West games, the Chargers are scoring fewer points (16) than their overall average (21.7) and conceding more points (24) than overall (21.7).

The Raiders have been outscored by a total of 57 points this season (4.4 per game), while the Chargers have an even point differential.

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 41 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 22 25.7 ATS Record 6-6-1 4-2-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 1-6-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.8 48.2 45.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 26.4 24.5 ATS Record 5-8-0 2-5-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 2-5-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-3 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.