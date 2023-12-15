Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adair County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Adair County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adair County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adair County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- Conference: District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
