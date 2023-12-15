Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bourbon County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bourbon County, Kentucky, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bourbon County High School at Montgomery County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mt. Sterling, KY
- Conference: District 40
- How to Stream: Watch Here
