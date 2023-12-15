Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Christian County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hopkinsville High School at Webster County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dixon, KY

Dixon, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkinsville High School at Christian County High School