Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Clinton County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Clinton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton County High School at Russell County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Russell Springs, KY
- Conference: District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
