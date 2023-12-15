Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Dante Fabbro find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbro stats and insights
- Fabbro has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Fabbro has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:03
|Home
|W 4-2
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
